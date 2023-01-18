ED interrogates Anvar for 2nd consecutive day in money laundering case

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA PV Anvar for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in connection with a case registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) The ED received a complaint against him in the matter on July 2022.

According to the ED officials, the case pertains to 2012, when a person named Salim Naduthodi of Pattarkadavu in Malappuram district alleged that Anvar had offered him a 10 per cent share in a crusher unit that was valued at around Rs 5 crore in the Malappuram district.

Salim's complaint stated that Anvar had cheated him to Rs 50 lakh. Salim, an expatriate engineer also alleged that Anvar also believed him a monthly profit of Rs 50,000 from the crusher. Earlier, on the ED's demand, Salim had produced evidence against him.

It then recorded the statement of Salim and Kasaragod native Ibrahim in July 2022 as a part of the probe. The complainant had submitted bank transaction-related documents as evidence for handing over the money to Anvar. Salim filed the complaint before the Malappuram police in 2017.

The police and the crime branch of the Kerala Police investigated the case but there was no significant progress. However, complainant Salim filed a complaint with the ED after the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court rejected the Crime Branch's report by terming it a "civil case".

Reacting to this, PV Anvar made a veiled remark and said everyone will know what he was called for, in a few days. "Who was called in for questioning? You think I was summoned for questioning. You will understand it after a few days," PV Anvar said talking to mediapersons.