2 killed after fire breaks out in West Bengal's East Medinipur

KOLKATA: At least two people were killed after a fire broke out in the East Medinipur district of West Bengal on Wednesday. The incident took place in the market area near Mecheda Railway Station.

According to the locals, the fire brigade was immediately informed about the incident after which two fire tenders were pressed into service. "It took over an hour to bring the situation under control.

Two people were killed in the incident," a fire official said. Further details awaited.