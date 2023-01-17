National

Ranchi: IIM student found dead inside hostel room, probe launched

The police said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed and a probe has been initiated into the case.
Indian Institute of Management
Indian Institute of Management
ANI

RANCHI: A student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi was found dead inside his hostel room with his hands tied on Tuesday, the police said.

The police said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed and a probe has been initiated into the case.

"An IIM Ranchi student was found dead with his hands tied inside the hostel room of the institute. The room was found locked from the inside," a senior official said while speaking to ANI.

Officials said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"An SIT has been constituted to probe the case. The FSL team has seized a mobile phone found there," they said

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

IIM Ranchi
Ranchi
Indian Institute of Management
post-mortem examination
special investigation
hostel room

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in