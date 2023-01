Fog engulfs North India, trains delayed by 1-8 hours

Delays in the arrival of trains led to an increase in the misery of the passengers as they waited at the New Delhi railway station for hours.

"The train is delayed by 4 hours. We are struggling in this cold. There is no one to listen to the problems. The government should take some action on this," a passenger said.

Another passenger travelling to Bihar said that the arrival of his train was delayed by 2 hours as he struggled to get the rescheduled timing of the train.

"I am sitting at the station for 2 hours. There is no information about the train. No one is telling about the schedule of the train," he said.

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed yet another morning of shivering cold as Safdarjung and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees and 6.0 degrees Celsius respectively, according to India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

The chilly cold wave conditions were recorded at 5.30 am today.

Yesterday, Safdarjung recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius and Lodhi road 1.6 degrees Celsius. The national capital had recorded its lowest temperature on Monday morning in January since 2021.

"Temperature at 0530 hrs IST Dated 17.01.2023: Delhi: Safdarjung-4.6 Deg Cent, Tendency-(+0.4 Deg. Cent.); Palam- 6.0 Deg Cent., Tendency- (-1.0 Deg. Cent.)," IMD tweeted this morning.

The visibility in the Palam area in the national capital stood at 500 metres, it said.

"Visibility (<=500 m) recorded at 0530 hours IST of today, 17.01.2023 Haryana: Hissar-50; Bihar: Gaya-200; Tripura: Kailashahar-50; Odisha: Goplalpur-200; " Delhi ": Palam-500; Safdarjung: 1000; Uttarakhand: Dehradun-500; Bihar: Purnea-500," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department on Monday said that two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and 20, as a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19.