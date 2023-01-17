Elderly man dragged by scooter on Bengaluru street

BENGALURU: A 71-year-old man was dragged by a scooter across street in Bengaluru's Magadi, the police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media. The scooter rider allegedly hit a four-wheeler, and when questioned, the scooter rider tried to escape, and the four-wheeler driver got hold of the scooter.

The accused scooter rider, the police identified him as Sahil (25), however, did not stop and the four-wheeler driver was seen dragging behind the scooter, the video showed.

"The scooter rider tried to escape and dragged the four-wheeler driver from Magadi Road toll gate to Hosahalli metro station," a user alleged in a post while sharing the video on Twitter.

As the video went viral on social media, police swung into action and caught the accused scooter rider.

Officials said that the victim has been shifted to a hospital.

"The victim identified as Muttappa (71), a native of Vijayapur district, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Govindaraj Nagar police have apprehended the two-wheeler driver," a senior official said.

"We are further looking into the incident," he added.