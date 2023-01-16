Khanjawala case: Court reserves order on bail plea of Ashutosh

He claimed that purported videos from the night of the incident, CDR (call detail records) and geo-location are proof that the applicant was at his home at the time of the incident. Another accused Ankush is currently on bail. Chaudhary on Thursday submitted that there is a video from 4:38 am, from the day of the incident, purportedly showing the accused sitting in the car and later parking the vehicle.

The counsel further submitted that Ashutosh uses an Apple i-Phone, which records the live location.

According to the live location on his mobile phone, he was at home at the time of the incident.

To that, the SSP submitted, "We never said he (Ashutosh) was in the car. Our stand is that he provided his vehicle to a person who was not authorised to drive. He did not report the incident to the police despite being under legal compulsion to do so. He did not inform the police of the incident despite having knowledge of it."

The magistrate court on January 12 dismissed the bail plea filed by Ashutosh considering the gravity and sensitivity of the allegations against him and the fact that the investigation was at the initial stage.

A total of seven persons, including the five occupants of the car, were arrested in connection with the case. In the incident, reported on January 1, new year's night, 20-year-old Anjali Singh was found dead on the street, with her clothes torn off, allegedly after being hit and dragged by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi's Khanjawala area.