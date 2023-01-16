Joshimath subsidence: ₹2.85 cr distributed to 190 affected families

"Under the relief amount distributed to the affected, at the rate of Rs 5,000 per family, a total of Rs 3.65 lakh has been distributed to the 73 affected families for domestic relief material. An amount of Rs 13.00 lakh has been distributed to 10 affected people for completely damaged buildings. People are applying for house rent," he said.

He further informed that so far cracks have been noticed in 849 buildings and the survey work is in progress.

He informed that 1 area/ward has been declared unsafe in Gandhinagar, 2 in Singhdhar, 5 in Manoharbagh, 7 in Sunil.

165 Buildings are located in an unsafe area. 237 families have been temporarily displaced in view of security.

The number of displaced family members is 800. Earlier on Sunday, a team from the Prime Minister's Office visited disaster-hit areas of Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and inspected the situation, an official said.

"A team headed by Mangesh Ghildiyal had come from the Prime Minister's Office to visit the disaster-hit areas of Joshimath, mainly the Joshimath Auli ropeway tower which has cracks and is closed for the time being," District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana said.