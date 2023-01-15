Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday at 10:30 am via video link. This will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a pre-launch inspection of the Vande Bharat train.

Reacting to the flagging off of Vande Bharat Express service by PM Modi on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, Vaishnaw on Saturday, said, "It's a very big gift and I thank Prime Minister for this hugely popular train, a modern train, which is world-class, which will connect the two Telugu-speaking people and the major cities which are getting connected tomorrow.

It will be a big boon for this region." Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, will be the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km, added the statement.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The statement added that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience.