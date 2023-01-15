Cong MP seeks ban on film ‘Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh’

BHOPAL: Taking objection to director Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming Hindi cinema "Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh", the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress has sought a ban on the movie, saying it "insults Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi".

Upset over the trailer of the film, senior Congress leader and former minister P.C. Sharma on Sunday demanded a ban on its release. Sharma, an MLA from Bhopal, talking to reporters on Sunday, also sought dissolution of the Censor Board.

The Congress legislator said: "I am surprised! How can the Censor Board pass this movie which is insulting our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi? How can one compare Gandhi with Nathuram Godse?"

"The Prime Minister is also from Gujarat. Why this double standard? The Censor Board is acting at the behest of the BJP. I think the board should be disbanded," Sharma said while wondering: "Why is there a Censor Board if it is not independent to take decisions?"

"The Congress will request the Madhya Pradesh government to put a ban on ' Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh' in the state. The BJP government of Madhya Pradesh also cites the examples of Mahatma Gandhi. This film should not be released," the Congress leader added.

Ever since the film's trailer was released, the Congress has been raising objections, while also accusing the BJP of being behind the making of such a movie.

On Friday, the Congress workers had burnt the effigy of the film's director Rajkumar Santoshi in Bhopal.

The Congress has warned that the film would not be allowed to be released in theatres in Bhopal under any circumstances.

The party said that after watching the trailer of the film, it seems that this film has been made under "a well thought out conspiracy".

The party said "objectionable scenes and dialogues about Muslim society and Mahatma Gandhi have been shown in this film. Fabricated things have also been told in the film. This film will divide the country".

The trailer of " Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh " was released on January 11.

In the 3-minute trailer, Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse are seen "fighting a battle of ideas". Godse holds Gandhi responsible for the Partition and plans to assassinate him.