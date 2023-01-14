PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar extend warm wishes on occasion on Bhogi

Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, which is one of the prominent harvest festivals in the country.

It is primarily celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in honour of Lord Indra, the God of rains and clouds.

Farmers worship Lord Indra on this day, also known as Indran, seeking his blessings for good rains, bountiful harvest, and prosperity.