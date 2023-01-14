Joshimath crisis: NTPC faces locals’ opposition

JOSHIMATH: The local residents have organised a front against the NTPC in Joshimath, by putting up posters demanding their exit from the holy city. Meanwhile, cracks have also appeared on the platform of the Auli ropeway.

The locals consider the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) responsible for the the constant threat of landslides being faced by them.

The cracks on the ropeway were spotted on Friday night and its operation has been stopped in view of the danger.

One of its towers is situated in Manoharbaag ward, that has been declared unsafe by the administration, which intensified apprehensions about the ropeway.

Ropeway Manager Dinesh Bhatt said that the tower is being regularly checked.

The distance of the ropeway from Joshimath to Auli is about 4 km, in which there are 10 towers.

It takes 15 minutes to reach Auli from the holy city by the ropeway and it is preferred by the tourists.

Taking lessons from Joshimath, the state cabinet has decided to conduct a carrying capacity survey of all hill towns.

Surveys will be conducted in the municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayat areas in the first phase.

The increasing population and construction activities being carried out haphazardly are increasing the pressure on the hill towns.

One of the reasons behind the crisis is that of construction exceeding the load carrying capacity of the city.