Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen support

NEW DELHI : Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi was admitted to the hospital after a corona infection and pneumonia attack and has been placed on external oxygen support. Modi has given this information on Instagram.

Modi said that he was infected with Covid twice in two weeks and has "profound pneumonia" after which he is hospitalised. Along with this, he has also released his picture.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super-efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," Modi tweeted on Friday.

Through Instagram, Lalit Modi said he was brought from Mexico to London after three weeks of imprisonment