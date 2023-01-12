Man jumps off metro station in Noida, dies

GREATER NOIDA: A 21-year-old man, who jumped off the Knowledge Park Metro Station in Greater Noida, has succumbed to his injuries.

On January 9, Nitish, who hailed from Bihar's Bhagalpur district, jumped off the metro station around 11.30 a.m. A few people present at the station informed the metro officials, following which he was admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Knowledge Park Police Station in-charge, Vinod Kumar said Nitish, a third year BBA student from Mangalmay Institute College, located in Knowledge Park-2, lived in a rented house near Akshardham and travelled by metro everyday for college.

Kumar apprised that the student's call details and other information are being collected to carry out the probe.

Nitish's body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem.