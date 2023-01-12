National

HP’s Narkanda receives fresh snowfall, stunning images surface

Trees and hills were covered in snow and the minimum temperature was recorded at a bone-chilling 1 degree Celsius.
Himachal Pradesh' Narkanda after a fresh snowfall.
Himachal Pradesh' Narkanda after a fresh snowfall.ANI
NARKANDA: Mesmerising images emerged from Himachal Pradesh’s Narkanda as the area received heavy snowfall overnight and on Thursday morning.

According to a Met forecast, Narkanda is likely to receive light rainfall on January 13 and the mercury might drop to as low as -3 degrees Celsius.

North India is headed for another severe cold spell from January 14-19, a Met expert predicted on Thursday.

