Guyana Prez meets Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar

NEW DELHI: Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with the Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi on Thursday. Ali was in India to attend the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).

During his India visit, the Guyanese President attended several programmes in Agra, Kanpur, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

President Ali also met with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the sidelines of the PBD, in Indore on January 10. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the possibility of working together in the trade and industry sectors.

CM Chouhan also gifted tribal paintings of Madhya Pradesh to the Guyanese president.

Ali also agreed to enter into agreements as part of which Madhya Pradesh and Guyana would be joint partners in food processing, agriculture and irrigation sectors. They also proposed to work jointly using innovative technology in these areas, according to a statement by the Department of Public Relations of MP.

Ali during this visit to India also met with President Droupadi Murmu.

On his meeting with President Murmu, the Secretariat of the Guyanese President had earlier tweeted "President Droupadi Murmu held wide-ranging discussions with President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of Guyana in Indore on the sidelines of the 17th PBD Convention. They discussed enhancing cooperation in various sectors including oil and gas, healthcare, training, and capacity building."

President Murmu presided over the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Indore, in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. She was received by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Convention is the flagship event of the Union government that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other.

The theme for this year's PBD Convention was 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 countries registered for the PBD Convention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a postal stamp dedicated to safe and legal migration on the sidelines of the flagship event.

The Ministry of External Affairs, too, launched the 'Surakshit Jayen Prashikshit Jayen' (Go Safe, Go Trained) campaign on the sidelines of the Convention.

The campaign aims at raising public awareness on the importance of using safe and legal channels while travelling for overseas employment so that well-informed migrants are able to integrate and have a safe and productive stay abroad seamlessly.