Forensic team from Guj to collect evidence in Kanjhawala case

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.
NEW DELHI: Forensic experts from Gujarat will be visiting Sultanpuri to collect evidence and samples in the car accident which took place in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala on December 31, police said on Thursday.

A team of five forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University is visiting on the request of DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh, who is investigating the matter, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

Police have, in all, arrested seven people in connection with the accident.

Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal were arrested by police in the immediate wake of the incident.

Later, they arrested two more men -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- for allegedly shielding the accused.

