Delhi-based lawyer files complaint against Bihar education minister

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime Unit, Dwarka, against Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar.

According to Jindal, Shekhar's statement about the three holy books -- Manu Smriti, Ramcharitmanas and Bunch of Thoughts -- was provocative and derogatory.

Jindal complained that the statement was made with the sole objective of hurting Hindu sentiments.

Citing a video and recent news reports on the internet, Jindal has contended that Shekhar said that the three holy books have been spreading caste-related hatred in different eras.

According to Jindal, during his speech at an event, Shekhar claimed that books like Manu Smriti, Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas and Bunch of Thoughts by Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar worked towards keeping 85 per cent of the population in the country backwards. He claimed that while Manu Smriti abuses the lower castes, Ramcharitmanas advocates keeping lower caste people illiterate.

Jindal, who is also a social activist, claimed that Shekhar said that Ramcharitmanas prevents Dalits, lower castes and women from getting education, and therefore it should be burnt.

He complained that by these words against the books, Shekhar is targeting the Hindu community with the intent to divide and incite hatred by using derogatory words. "The contents of the statement made by him clearly show his intent of instigating enmity between two groups on the grounds of caste and he also made inciting statements against Hindu community," Jindal's complaint read.

Jindal said that being a Hindu by religion, his religious sentiments have been deeply hurt by this statement.

He said that by making such a statement, Shekhar has committed an offence under Sections 153A &B, 295, 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature.

Jindal has requested the DCP to lodge an FIR against Shekhar under these sections and take strict legal action.