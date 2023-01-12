National

Bomb call grounds SpiceJet's Delhi-Pune flight

Soon after receiving the call, the Delhi Police personnel, and CISF officials immediately swung into action and the whole flight was throughly checked.
Representative image
IANS

NEW DELHI: A call claiming there was a bomb on Spicejet's Delhi-Pune flight sent security personnel at the IGI Airport into a tizzy on Thursday evening.

A senior police official said that they didn't find any suspicious material.

"Security drill was be followed as per SOP. The flight was stopped," said the official.

Further details are awaited.

