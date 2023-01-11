National

Urination case: Delhi cops challenge order denying Mishra's custody

Another magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody
Shankar Mishra is the accused of urinating on a co-passenger in an Air India flight.
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday challenged a magisterial court's order of January 7 denying the custody of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight.

A sessions court is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

The fact was mentioned by the police before a Metropolitan Magistrate during the bail application of the accused.

Another magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

