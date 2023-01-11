K’taka Cong launches bus rally, promises 200 units free electricity

BELAGAVI: The Congress in Karnataka launched its bus rally, 'Praja Dhwani' from here on Wednesday and promised 200 units of free electricity every month to households

As part of the campaign to expose the failures of the BJP government in Karnataka and win the 2023 Assembly elections, senior Congress leaders would travel by bus and cover as many as 20 districts.

Apparently taking a leaf from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's book, the Congress announced that they would provide every household in Karnataka 200 units of free electricity every month, when it comes to power in 2023.

Naming the programme as 'Gruha Jyothi Yojana', the Congress said that with the rising prices of essential commodities and the issue of unemployment, it is imperative that Karnataka deserves a government that thinks about the public welfare and well-being.

In a show of unity, AICC General Secretary In-charge of State Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah participated in the bus yatra launched from the Veera Soudha monument. The event commemorated the Congress session held here in 1924.

With the Assembly elections set to be held in the first half of this year, the Congress leaders in the state have intensified their battle against the Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka.

"The BJP has spoiled Karnataka's image during its three-and-a-half years stint in power. We are asking the people to help remove this government," D.K. Shivakumar said.

The Congress' bus yatra comes on the heels of party leader Rahul Gandhi's recent padayatra through Karnataka as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said the rally aims to expose the BJP government's falsehoods. "People are unhappy with the BJP's governments at the Centre and in the state. We are only giving voice to their feelings and are in solidarity with them," he said.

The rally will travel through Chikkodi before returning to Belagavi in the evening. Thereafter, buses will move to other districts on Wednesday night.