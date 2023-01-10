National

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to undergo cataract surgery

Last year, Sharad Pawar underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad PawarANI
PTI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar will undergo a cataract surgery at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, a party functionary said.

On Monday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had said the party chief was to attend a book launch event but could not as he had to get admitted to hospital for the eye surgery.

''He will undergo a cataract operation today,'' a party functionary said.

The surgery is scheduled at a hospital in south Mumbai. The 82-year-old NCP chief had undergone surgery for one of his eyes sometime back, Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

Last year, Sharad Pawar underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

eye surgery
NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Mouth ulcer
cataract surgery
senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar's cataract surgery

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in