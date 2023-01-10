K'taka Cong launches 'Prajadhwani Yatra', to begin from Belgaum

KARNATAKA: Ahead of the 2023 assembly election, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar along with party senior leader Siddaramaiah and others announced the launch of their ambitious bus yatra, 'Prajadhwani Yatra' on Tuesday which would begin tomorrow from Belgaum.

The 'Prajadhwani Yatra' will traverse different parts of the state in January.

Opposition leaders in the Legislative Council BK Hariprasada, Priyank Kharge, Jameer Ahmed Khan, Akhand Srinivasa Murthy and working President Salim Ahmed Bhagi were also present in the news conference.

Shivakumar pledged to make the people aware of the BJP government's failure in Karnataka through the Yatra.

He said, "BJP government has failed in three years. We have started this yatra to make people aware of the government's failures. This is our public voice. This is the voice of the citizens. "

"New Year is a festival of change. Congress party's change season has started. On this holy occasion, we will start Prajadhwani Yatra tomorrow. Our bus journey will start from the place where Mahatma Gandhi accepted the post of Congress President. We are going to make this pilgrimage in the holy land where Mahatma Gandhi led the country to freedom," asserted KPCC president.

Meanwhile, Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed on Tuesday in Haryana's Ambala amid dense fog and biting cold.

It entered Punjab later in the day where party MP Rahul Gandhi visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar.

The Yatra is scheduled to end at Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab today. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana.