Hoax bomb call: Chartered flight from Moscow departs for Goa

JAMNAGAR: The Moscow-Goa chartered flight that was diverted to Jamnagar on Monday night after an alleged bomb threat left for Goa on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The Jamnagar Collector had said that the alleged bomb threat onboard the Moscow-Goa chartered flight was a hoax call.

The flight was diverted to Gujarat’s Jamnagar after Goa ATC followed an alleged bomb threat on Monday. Jamnagar Collector Saurabh Pardhi said a thorough search operation was conducted by National Security Guard (NSG), police and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) teams but nothing suspicious was found.

“A thorough search operation was conducted by NSG, police and BDS teams. Hand baggage and check-in baggage of passengers was also checked. The flight has been cleared (for takeoff), after formalities it will depart for its destination, Goa. It was a hoax call,” said the Jamnagar Collector.