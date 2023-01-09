Chinese woman tries to kill herself in IGI airport’s washroom

NEW DELHI: Depressed over losing her job and a recent break-up, a Chinese woman tried to kill herself with a razor in a washroom at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Terminal 3.

According to officials, the woman had landed at T3 on late Saturday night from Bahrain.

"She was due to take a flight to Kuala Lumpur but during her stopover around 4 a.m., she went to the washroom and cut herself in the throat and wrist," said the officials.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and her condition is said to be stable.