Severe cold wave, fog conditions continue to prevail in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A thick layer of fog covered the national capital on Sunday morning lowering visibility. The national capital and nearby states continue to witness severe cold and fog conditions.

On Saturday, India Meteorological Department predicted cold wave and cold day conditions likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days. Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next 48 hours and decrease and distribute thereafter, IMD added on Saturday.

According to the weather department, Minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 2°C over many parts of the plains of Northwest India after two days. No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over east India during the next three days and a rise of about 2-3°C thereafter.