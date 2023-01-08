2 killed, another injured as under-construction building collapsed in Hyd

HYDERABAD: Two people were killed when an under-construction building collapsed in Shanthi Nagar area under Kukatpally Police Station of Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to Police, the third floor of an under-construction building collapsed resulting in the death of the two victims. Several people were trapped inside the building are were rescued following an operation that lasted for four-five hours.

The fire brigade and NDRF teams were pressed into action to rescue the people and the bodies trapped in the Debris of the building.

"At 4 am we received a rescue call about a building collapse. We immediately sprung into action. 5 people were at the top of the building during the collapse. 3 people were rescued and 2 died," said the Fire Officer on an under-construction building collapse in Shanthi Nagar, Kukatpally.