Kanjhawala case: Anjali, Nidhi fought at hotel party before accident

NEW DELHI: As Delhi Police continues its investigation into the Kanjhawala hit and drag case, a friend of the deceased Anjali Singh revealed that the woman who was killed had a fight over money with Nidhi before both of them left the hotel on New Year's Eve.

Twenty-year-old Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital. An examination of the CCTV footage helped Delhi Police in tracing and recording the statement of Nidhi who was riding pillion with Anjali at the time of the accident.

Naveen, who claimed to be a friend of Anjali said both the deceased and Nidhi were partying at a hotel along with a few other friends during which there was an altercation between the two women Nidhi and Anjali.

"Both were partying there (hotel). Some other friends were also there. A little later, they started quarrelling. Nidhi asked for her money, and Anjali asked for her keys. They then had a physical altercation," Naveen told ANI.

"We separated them. I told Anjali to calm down. Nidhi went downstairs and created a scene. The hotel staff told us about it. Anjali went downstairs to calm her down. They had a quarrel downstairs. By the time we went there, they had left on a scooty," Naveen added.

"They got into a fight. Nidhi was asking for her money while Anjali was asking for her key. We tried to resolve the fight," he added.

According to Naveen he and Anjali had been friends for the past few years and that she was the one who had booked the hotel room.

"I was partying that day and I received call from Anjali. I did not respond to her calls after which Anjali sent a boy to pick me up and at around 11:30 pm I reach Anjali's place, where she was partying with friends," Naveen said. Meanwhile, Anjali's mother has termed the accident as a "well-thought-out conspiracy" and has demanded the accused be given strict punishment.

"Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter's friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. Nidhi might be involved in this. There should be an investigation and the five men should be punished," Rekha, Anjali's mother told ANI earlier.

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two more persons including Ashutosh, the purported owner of the car involved in the accident. According to the police the two have been accused of shielding the five persons- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal- who had been arrested in the case earlier.

While Ashutosh was arrested on Friday and remanded to police custody for three days, the seventh person accused in the case- Ankush Khanna, the cousin of accused Amit Khanna who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the incident- was arrested later on Friday after he surrendered at the Sultanpuri Police Station.