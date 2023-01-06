UGC: Foreign univs can set up campuses, decide fee structure
NEW DELHI: For the first time, foreign universities will be able to set up their campuses in India with the UGC on Thursday unveiling draft norms for their establishment and operations in the country, under which these varsities can decide admission process, fee structure and repatriate its funds back home.
Noting that foreign universities with campuses in the country can only offer full-time programmes in offline mode and not online or distance learning, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said the foreign universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will need a nod from the UGC to set up campuses.
The initial approval will be for 10 years and will be renewed in the ninth year subject to the meeting of certain conditions, he added and clarified that these institutions shall not offer any such study programme which jeopardises the national interest of India or the standards of higher education here.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced the draft regulations for ‘Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India’ and the final norms will be notified by the end of the month after feedback from stakeholders.
The Commission shall constitute a standing committee to examine matters related to the setting up and operation of campuses of foreign HEIs. This panel shall assess each application on merits, including their credibility. ↔ More on P2
