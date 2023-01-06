National

Kanjhawala Shocker: Seventh accused surrenders before police

On Thursday night, the police had arrested Aushutosh, the sixth accused in the case, who has been sent to police custody. Five other accused persons are already in police custody.
NEW DELHI: Ankush Khanna, the seventh accused in the death case of Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged by a car in the Kanjhawala area for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1, surrendered before the police on Friday evening.

Kanjhawala case: Police vehicles deployed to trace offending vehicle

On Thursday night, the police had arrested Aushutosh, the sixth accused in the case, who has been sent to police custody. Five other accused persons are already in police custody.

Kanjhawala death case: Autopsy rules out sexual assault

DCP Harender Singh confirmed that soon after Ankush surrendered, he was placed under arrest, adding that the police will now seek his custodial remand. There are speculations that Ankush was also in the car on that fateful night.

