TMC promises 3 lakh jobs if voted to power in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The opposition TMC on Thursday said it would provide 3 lakh jobs in Meghalaya, besides a monthly remuneration of Rs 1,000 to all unemployed youths if it is voted to power.

TMC state president Charles Pyngrope said the scheme is aimed to ''address the failure'' of the NPP-led MDA government to generate employment during its rule of five years.

''The ruling NPP and the BJP have failed to create any job opportunities or provide financial assistance to the unemployed youth of Meghalaya. Instead, it increased the burden on their shoulders,'' he alleged.

''Rs 1,000 per month will be given to all unemployed people in the age group of 21 to 40,'' said Pyngrope, the former assembly speaker.

If elected to power, the TMC aims to create 3 lakh jobs over the next five years, he said.

The TMC, which did not contest the 2018 assembly elections, became the main opposition party in the state overnight after 12 Congress MLAs switched over.