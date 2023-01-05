Modi urges everyone to participate in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction

As per the official of the Ministry of Education for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 Registrations have more than doubled this year compared to the year 2022. About 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, Teachers - 5.60 lakh, Parents - 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC- 2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022. "Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023" an Education Ministry official told ANI.

Education Ministry officials further said that students, teachers and parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS and other Boards. About 2,050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister and a certificate. Some of the questions by the participants, to be selected by NCERT, may feature in PPC-2023.

According to the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school.

The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an 'Utsav'. This event was organized successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.The programme is proposed to be in a town hall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the Covid protocols, as determined by the Ministry of Health.