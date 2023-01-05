Man 'pees on' female passenger's blanket during Paris-Delhi flight

NEW DELHI: Days after an incident in which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly women during an Air India flight between New York-Delhi on November 26 last year, another incident of December 6 has come to light in which a "drunk man urinated on blanket of a co-passenger" while the Air India flight was on its way from Paris to the national capital.

The shocking incidents took place in a gap of 11 days. Sources said that the incident of December 6 was not reported in writing to Delhi Police or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

"No written report has been filed with CISF and Delhi police regarding the incident on Dec 6," a source told ANI.

A DGCA official also said no report has been filed with them regarding December 6 incident.

"No report has been filed with DGCA regarding December 6 incident," the official told ANI.

Sources said that the male passenger involved in the incident on Air India AI- 142 flight was apprehended by the CISF at the IGI airport in Delhi after the flight landed but was allowed to go after he apologised in writing to the co-passenger and no police case was filed.

DGCA issues show cause notices for dereliction of duty to the concerned people in such cases. A response from Air India is awaited.

Sources said the pilot of Paris-Delhi flight did not report the incident to the DGCA.

Delhi Police has registered a FIR and Air India on Wednesday imposed a 30-day flying ban on the man who had allegedly urinated on an elderly co-passenger during a New York-Delhi flight in November last year.

While Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also launched an investigation into November incident, Air India has set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation that caused distress to the woman.

The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the incident onboard the Air India flight in which the inebriated male passenger also flashed his private parts at the elderly woman during the New York-Delhi flight.

The Commission sought a detailed action taken report in the matter within seven days from the Delhi Police Commissioner.