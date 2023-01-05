National

Amit Shah to flag off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' in poll-bound Tripura today

Shah will flag off ‘Jan Viswas Yatra’ from Dhamanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom in South Tripura district on Thursday.
AGARTALA: Keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly Election in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Jan Viswas Yatra’ in the state today.

Tripura BJP will start ‘Jan Viswas Yatra programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

The Yatra will last for eight days and cover 60 constituencies of the state. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since 2018.

BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 when he will address the masses.

Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023.

