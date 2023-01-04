Victim had 40 external injuries, says autopsy report

NEW DELHI: There were at least 40 external injuries, ribs exposed from back as skin had peeled away, the base of skull was fractured and some brain matter was missing, said sources citing the autopsy report of the woman, who died after being dragged by a car for 12 kms on January 1.

"The provisional cause of death is due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of ante mortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs. All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging," stated the report.

Also, the report indicates that there was no injury suggestive of sexual assault.

The 20-year-old woman, Anjali, was dragged for about 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala after her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car which hit the scooty she was driving.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.