Delhi's air in 'very poor' category as AQI reaches 353

NEW DELHI: Delhi air stood at 'very poor' category on Wednesday with Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 353, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the National Capital Region of Gurugram stood at 371, with Noida also registering the same figure.

The AQI in the Delhi University area was 363 while it was 353 in IIT Delhi. In the Airport (T3) area, the air quality was recorded at 373.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. Meanwhile on Jan 2, in view of the air quality of Delhi continuing to remain in the 'Very Poor' category, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue for the present, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change informed in a release on Monday.

Stage III of GRAP means a ban on all construction activities except those of national importance. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement that Delhi's overall AQI was showing an increasing trend due to low wind speeds and unfavourable weather/meteorological conditions.

"Considering this, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects has decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue for the present" the Ministry added.