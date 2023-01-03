National

Tunisha death: Court allows Sheezan to maintain his hairstyle, beard

Sheezan Khan is reportedly the former boyfriend and co-star of Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their months-long relationship.
Tunisha Sharma; Sheezan Khan
Tunisha Sharma; Sheezan Khan
ANI

NEW DELHI: The Vasai Sessions Court on Tuesday, allowed Sheezan Khan, the accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, to maintain his hairstyle and beard, as was requested by his lawyer.

The two applications filed by Sheezan's lawyer sought permission for Sheezan to maintain his physical appearance (hairstyle and beard) as it is and sought him to be kept under special protection and counselling, citing his "depressed" condition.

Sheezan Khan is reportedly the former boyfriend and co-star of Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tunisha Sharma
Tunisha Sharma death
Sheezan Khan
tunisha sharma death case
Vasai Sessions Court
Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in