National
SC: No addl curbs on free speech of public persons
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer was unanimous on the larger question with regard to putting additional curbs on freedom of speech and expression of high political functionaries
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled additional restrictions cannot be imposed on the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression of high public functionaries as exhaustive grounds already exist under the Constitution to curb that right. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer was unanimous on the larger question with regard to putting additional curbs on freedom of speech and expression of high political functionaries.
