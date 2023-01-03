Saji Cheriyan
Saji Cheriyan to be back as minister in Kerala

The Governor said the CM’s advice is binding on him.
Dt Next Bureau

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said he has approved Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recommendation to re-induct Saji Cheriyan as a minister, months after the CPM leader resigned following a furore over his alleged remarks against the Constitution. The Governor said the CM’s advice is binding on him. Khan said whatever he had to say to the CM regarding Cheriyan’s induction has been stated, and he will not discuss that with media.

