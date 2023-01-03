National
Saji Cheriyan to be back as minister in Kerala
The Governor said the CM’s advice is binding on him.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said he has approved Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recommendation to re-induct Saji Cheriyan as a minister, months after the CPM leader resigned following a furore over his alleged remarks against the Constitution. The Governor said the CM’s advice is binding on him. Khan said whatever he had to say to the CM regarding Cheriyan’s induction has been stated, and he will not discuss that with media.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android