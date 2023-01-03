Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infra projects in Arunachal today

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Arunachal Pradesh today to inaugurate a series of development projects.

The visit comes a month after Indian and China troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector.

Singh will inaugurate the Siyom Bridge near Boleng in Siang district and also virtually inaugurate 27 projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The 100-metre-long Siyom bridge over river Siyom is a strategically important bridge as it gives the military a strategic advantage in deploying troops to the far-flung areas of the Line of Actual Control.

In a statement in Parliament, the Defence Minister said that the Indian Army bravely stopped the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops from encroaching on Indian territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts.

“On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

The Minister said that the issue had been taken up with China through diplomatic channels.

“After this incident, on December 11, the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart under the established system and discussed this incident. The Chinese side was refused all such actions and told to maintain peace at the border,” Singh told the Lok Sabha.

The Defence Minister said that no Indian troops were killed or seriously injured in the incident.

He said, “In this face-off, a few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I’d like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations.”

“This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guarding our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it,” Rajnath Singh said.

“I am confident this House will respect the capability, valour and commitment of our armed forces, Singh added.