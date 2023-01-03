Kanjhawala death: Kejriwal gives relief of ₹10L to victim's family

Meanwhile, the Post Mortem Examination (PME) has ruled out any injury suggestive of 'sexual assault', the police informed on Tuesday.

The PME was conducted by a three-member medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi on January 2.

Special CP Law and Order, Delhi, SP Hooda told ANI that the report states the provisional cause of death as "shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs".All the injuries are produced by the impact of blunt force which is possible with vehicular accidents and dragging. Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault, he said.

The final report will be received in due course. Further investigation into the case is underway.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), Harendra K Singh, informed that five people had been arrested in the Kanjhawala case and a case under 304 A (death due to negligence) of the IPC was registered against them.

They were produced before a court in Delhi's Rohini which sent them to three days of police custody for interrogation.

The suspected car was also traced down and the five occupants were apprehended from their houses.

The Delhi Police found a CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

The other woman, who was traced by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased woman.

CCTV footage accessed by ANI shows both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with the deceased on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding.

In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Anjali could be seen wearing a pink coloured jacket while Nidhi could be spotted in a red jacket.