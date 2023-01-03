Kanjhawala case: Cremation of victim this evening, body handed over

NEW DELHI: The body of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being dragged by a car here, was handed over to the family members on Tuesday after an autopsy was conducted at the Maulana Azad Medical College mortuary.

A family member said that the body of the victim, Anjali, will be cremated this evening after the rituals are performed.

A panel of three doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening had conducted the post-mortem examination. The woman died in a horrific accident on Delhi's outskirts late Saturday, being dragged for around 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle.

Delhi Police have obtained the post-mortem report of the woman, said an official.

The autopsy report stated that the woman was not raped and her private parts did not have any injury marks. Victim's body handed over to family, cremation this evening.