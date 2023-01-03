Gujarat Cong MLA wants party to adopt BJP’s strategy

PALANPUR: Congress MLA from Vav constituency, Geniben Thakor has appreciated the BJP's strategy of dropping veterans and even non-performing candidates in the recently held Assembly polls, and hoped that her party also adopts this strategy if it wants to return to power.

She said this duirng a thanksgiving programme organised in the Changa village of the Kankrej Taluka on Monday evening.

Speaking to IANS, Geniben said, "I have expressed what I felt is the need of the hour for the party, only bold actions within will revive the party."

While addressing the event, she had said, "Look how the BJP can drop anyone. Even if the ticket is denied by the party leaders, no one dares to speak against the leadership, whereas in the Congress, the party is at the bottom, but still there are groups and ticket allocations are an issue."

She further said, "In the recent elections, I polled 1,13,083 votes. Out of that 1,11,083 will not bother me for the next five years, but 2,000 voters will suck my blood, they want everything, party posts, tickets for elections, contracts and even vehicles, and I have to remain present, wherever they ask me to be."

The Congress MLA said, "There is a need of total overhauling of the party, time and again we have to bring changes in the leadership, people have got fed up with the same old faces."