'Delhi Police recording statement of Kanjhawala incident witness'

NEW DELHI: A person who probably can tell what transpired on the December 31 night, when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi, has come forward.

A senior police officer addressing a press conference said that a witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened.

Her statement is being recorded under 164 CrPC, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said.