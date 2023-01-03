Bomb Squad reaches spot to diffuse live bombshell near Mann's house

CHANDIGARH: A Bomb Squad reached the spot to diffuse a live bombshell that was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s house.

Earlier on Monday, a “misfired bombshell” was found over two kilometres away from the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Additional Director General of Punjab Police AK Pandey, who is also security chief of the Chief Minister, said they had informed the Army also about the recovery of the bombshell and that there was “no risk”.

He said the misfired bombshell has been found in bushes in Rajindra Park and that the place is near shops of scrap dealers.

Chandigarh’s Nodal officer, Disaster Management, Sanjeev Kohli had said earlier a live bombshell has been found here.

“It has been secured with help of the Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off,” Kohli had said.

Pandey said Chandigarh Police is investigating how the shell reached the place.

“The residence of the Chief Minister is about two-and-a-half to three kilometres. This is an old shell. Such misfired shells have been found in the past too,” Pandey said. (ANI)