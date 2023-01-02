Verdict on pleas against demonetisation today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgement on Monday on a batch of pleas challenging the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer, who will retire on January 4, is likely to pronounce its verdict on the matter on January 2, when the top court will reopen after its winter break.

According to Monday’s cause list of the top court, there will be two separate judgements in the matter.