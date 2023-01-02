BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says he won't join Bharat Jodo Yatra

MEERUT: Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait Monday said he will not participate in the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which is slated to enter Uttar Pradesh on January 3.

He said Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers are ''free to participate'' in the Rahul Gandhi-let march but office bearers above the rank of district presidents will not take part in it.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is currently on winter break and will resume on January 3. The foot march began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far traversed more than 2,800 km through 10 states.

It will enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on January 3 afternoon and make a night halt at Mavikala village in Baghpat. It will pass through Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on January 4 and enter Haryana through Sanauli in Panipat on the evening of January 5.

Asked about the Yatra, Tikait said, ''I am not going to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But we are not stopping anyone from participating in it. The BKU workers who want to participate in the yatra are free to do so. However, office bearers above the rank of district presidents will not participate in the yatra.'' ''Ours is an apolitical organisation. People from different ideologies are in our organisation. I am not going to the Yatra, but there can be someone or a farmers' organisation which is going to the yatra,'' he told PTI over phone.

''We protested against the wrong policies of governments, theirs (Congress') as well. Our protests are going on in Chhattisgarh,'' Tikait said.

Asked whether he has got any invitation for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Tikait said, ''Yes. I am getting invitations from their leaders. I want to talk to them about their agricultural policies. I will speak to them (Congress leaders) in Haryana on January 9.''