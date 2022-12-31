Tunisha death: Police to produce accused Sheezan Khan in court

MUMBAI: The Waliv police in Maharashtra is scheduled to produce TV actor Sheezan Khan, the key accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, in Vasai court as his police custody ends Saturday.

Sheezan Khan is a costar and reported former boyfriend of Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, barely 15 days after they called it quits.

The 28-year-old Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25.

The Vasai Court on Friday sent accused Sheezan to police custody till today.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter.

According to the police, Sheezan has not been cooperating with the investigation and has repeatedly changed his statements when asked about the chats with his “secret girlfriend”.

In the application submitted by the Waliv police on Friday seeking Sheezan’s five-day remand from the court, the officials had alleged that Sheezan Khan was having an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha Sharma and had also deleted many chats from his mobile after being detained in Tunisha Sharma’s death case.

According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police said.

“Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her,” the police said.

Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma, addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday made several allegations against Sheezan and also raised suspicion of “murder”.

“Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan’s room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well,” Vanita Sharma said addressing a press conference.

She also claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha, despite her involvement with his family including his mother and sisters.

“Tunisha once checked his (Sheezan Khan) phone and found that he was cheating on her. On confronting Sheezan, he slapped her in his room at the set and said that she could do whatever she wanted,” Vanita Sharma added.

Vanita said that when she herself confronted Sheezan to enquire why he cheated on her daughter, Tunisha’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul costar replied in the same tone and said that “they can do whatever they want”.

“I am sorry aunty. I cannot do anything. Do whatever you want,” Tunisha’s mother quoted the accused, Sheezan, as saying. Vanita had visited her daughter’s set a day before she died.

Confident of Sheezan not being guilty in the death case, his lawyer said on Friday: “It has become clear that police has no evidence against Sheezan. All allegations made by Tunisha’s mother are baseless. Police is investigating the case, we should wait. I am very confident that Sheezan will be proven not guilty.”

To Tunisha’s mother’s allegations, Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz said they will soon speak to the media.

“I will answer the allegations made by Tunisha’s mother in the press conference soon. Right now, our priority is our brother who is under the police’s custody,” Falaq Naaz said on Friday adding that their family would come before the media to respond to the allegations made.