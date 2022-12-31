'Strict action will be taken': Bihar CM on Chhapra hooch tragedy

PATNA [BIHAR]: Hours after a key accused was arrested connected to the Chhapra hooch tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said strict action will be taken against all accused for the incident in early December that left over 70 dead.

Kumar reiterated that despite all the criticism most people in his state were in favour of prohibition and all those involved in causing the tragedy were under the scanner.

"I have made it clear to take strict action against the accused. And do not act on innocent people without any purpose," Nitish Kumar made it clear after the man allegedly involved in the December 3 tragedy was arrested from Dwarka.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Nitish Kumar said, "Everyone is on it. Officials from both departments are looking into this. They are investigating each and every detail. How and why this tragedy occurred? Who did it? Who supplied the spurious liquor in the state? Everything is being investigated."

"When the tragedy took place, a lot of things were said from different quarters. Leave it. I do not have to comment on that. but when the tragedy took place, I asked officials what happened. How did it happen?" Nitish added. Nitish Kumar asked if someone was found involved in illegal activity, "Why wouldn't be kept under the lens.

Everyone was asked to keep an eye on every detail," Nitish added. "I had already instructed officials about these things. What would I do when people began to say a lot of things at that time," Nitish told reporters.

On being asked what action is the government taking against the persons who smuggle liquor into the state and then fled, Nitish, said, "The important thing is that you should know that most people are in favour of liquor prohibition.

What will we do? A few people are involved from the beginning. they supply here and there. They are not doing good work". "We counsel them and sometimes people responsible also make mistakes.

We also take action in such matters. You are seeing people getting arrested. Every day people are being arrested for supplying liquor in the state," Nitish added. Nitish further added that he has instructed officials to act against all the accused.