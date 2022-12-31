Russian nationals death: Odisha crime branch steps up probe

RAYAGADA: The CID Crime Branch of Odisha Police stepped up the investigation of the death of two Russian nationals including a prominent lawmaker, in Rayagada.

A team of the Crime Branch along with the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts visited Sai International Hotel in Rayagada where the Russian nationals were found dead.

The team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kant Mahanta.

Russian national Pavel Antov died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24. Another Russian national Vladimir Bidenov had earlier died "due to heart attack", Odisha Police said, citing the post-mortem report.

The team inspected the place where the body of Pavel Antov was found lying. The entire area was thoroughly examined with the assistance of forensic experts.

The details of the spot map were drawn mentioning all relevant references to the spot. A pair of slippers said to be of deceased Pavel Antov was recovered from the spot.

The investigating team searched for evidence from room no. 203 where Vladimir and Pavel were staying on December 21. It collected all the evidence including slippers and latent fingerprints from glass and other surfaces. The team also searched thoroughly for evidence in room no. 309 where Pavel Antov was staying alone from December 22 night.

Fingerprints found on the materials like glass and water bottles were collected. The Crime Branch team also discussed with the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rayagada, IIC Rayagada town police station about the evidence gathered by the local police during their spot visit on the date of the incident.