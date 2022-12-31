Labourers feared trapped after building's roofing falls

MOHALI: Several labourers are feared trapped under the debris after the under-construction building's roofing fell in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday. The incident took place in Sector 126 of Mohali's Kharar.

The police reached the spot soon after the incident. The administration has initiated the rescue operation.

The work of getting the roofing on the building was going on while the incident took place.

Further details into the matter are awaited.